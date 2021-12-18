Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie three shots back at PNC Championship in Orlando

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 11:35 pm
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie had a strong first round at the PNC Championship in Orlando (Scott Audette/AP)
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie had a strong first round at the PNC Championship in Orlando (Scott Audette/AP)

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship, finishing three shots off the lead in Orlando.

Following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February, the 15-time major winner required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle.

Woods, 45, had been undergoing extensive rehabilitation and played down expectations ahead of the 36-hole scramble event in which major winners team up with a family member.

Team Woods hit four birdies in the opening five holes and then six on the back nine to finish Saturday’s round at 10-under and tied for fifth place.

Speaking following his round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Woods said in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports: “It was awesome, just a boatload of fun for all of us.

“Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family. It just couldn’t really get much better than that.

“I am tired (after the round). Even though I had the chance to ride the cart, I am not in golf shape.

“It is like anything, if you don’t have the endurance, you start slowing down.

“It is nice having a partner who hit drives like he did and make a few putts.

“Our whole family loves to compete, this is an arena he feels comfortable in and so do I.”

Stewart Cink and his son Regan set the clubhouse lead at 13-under with a round of 59, which included an eagle at the fifth and 11 birdies.

Team Daly and Team Thomas, Justin playing alongside his father Mike, are tied for second a shot back, with Team Singh in fourth place at 11-under.

