Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 7:21 am
A mourner prays in front of offerings near a building where the fire broke out in Osaka (Kyodo News via AP/PA)
A mourner prays in front of offerings near a building where the fire broke out in Osaka (Kyodo News via AP/PA)

Japanese police have identified a 61-year-old man as a prime suspect behind a fire that engulfed a mental clinic in an eight-storey building where he was a patient, killing 24 people who were trapped inside.

The government also announced plans to inspect tens of thousands of similar buildings nationwide.

Authorities believe the massive death toll at the downtown Osaka building on Friday was largely because the fire made its only emergency stairway unusable.

Osaka police, who are investigating the case as arson and murder, identified the man as Morio Tanimoto.

He is being treated in serious condition after he was rescued from the fire, police said. He has not been formally arrested or charged.

After verifying security cameras and searching his home, police said they suspect Tanimoto was responsible for setting fire to the mental clinic, an official at the prefectural police investigation department told The Associated Press.

Kyodo News said Tanimoto was a retired metal worker and his former employer at the factory where he worked between 2002 and 2010 described him as diligent and skilled.

Some of his neighbours interviewed by local media described him as a grey-haired man who used to bicycle and hardly spoke.

Nishi Umeda Clinic for the Mind and Body was on the fourth floor of an eight-storey building in Osaka’s bustling business district of Kitashinchi and was known for its support for mental health at work.

Police searched Tanimoto’s house on Saturday and found the clinic’s patient card.

Authorities are investigating how the smoke filled the floor so quickly that the victims became trapped.

The fire that burned just 270 sq ft of the floor near the reception was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes.

On Sunday, internal affairs and communications minister Yasushi Kaneko, who is also in charge of fire and disaster management, said he had instructed a nationwide inspection of about 30,000 commercial buildings with three or more floors but only one stairway.

Mr Kaneko said many victims could not escape and died because the Osaka building’s only stairway was not accessible due to the fire and they lost their way out. He said the ministry will set up a panel of experts to discuss safety measures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal