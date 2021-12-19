Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Voters going to polls in Chilean presidential election

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 7:41 am
Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station in Santiago, Chile (Esteban Felix/AP/PA)
Electoral workers prepare a school to be a polling station in Santiago, Chile (Esteban Felix/AP/PA)

Chileans are going to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president following a polarising campaign between a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump and a millennial former student protest leader who pledged to tackle inequality.

Jose Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes.

That set up a head-to-head run-off against Gabriel Boric, who trailed him by about two percentage points.

Opinion polls in recent days consistently showed an advantage for Mr Boric, although sometimes within the margin of error, meaning the contest is likely to be decided by whichever candidate is able to energise his base while at the same time winning over the majority of voters who do not side with political extremes.

“Turnout will mean everything,” said Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile.

Jose Antonio Kast holds his closing campaign rally
Jose Antonio Kast holds his closing campaign rally (Esteban Felix/AP/PA)

Mr Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far-right fringe after having won less than 8% of the vote in 2017.

He rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasising conservative family values and playing on Chileans’ fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.

A long-time lawmaker, he has a record of attacking Chile’s LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. His brother, Miguel, was a top adviser to General Augusto Pinochet, the country’s former military leader.

Mr Boric, 35, would become Chile’s youngest modern president and was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education.

Gabriel Boric waves to supporters at a campaign rally
Gabriel Boric waves to supporters at a campaign rally (Matias Delacroix/AP/PA)

If elected, he said he will “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Mr Pinochet and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.

In recent days, both candidates tried to veer toward the centre ground.

“I’m not an extremist. … I don’t feel far right,” Mr Kast said even as he was dogged by revelations his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.

Meanwhile, Mr Boric, who is backed by a coalition of leftist parties that includes Chile’s Communist Party, brought more centrist advisers onto his team and promised that any changes would be gradual and fiscally responsible.

Whoever wins is likely to have a slim mandate and be hemmed in by a divided congress.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal