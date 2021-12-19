Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Hong Kong holds first vote since number of directly-elected lawmakers cut

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 8:01 am
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam poses as she casts her ballot (Kin Cheung/AP/PA)
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam poses as she casts her ballot (Kin Cheung/AP/PA)

Hong Kong is voting in the first legislative council election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly-elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run.

The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019 but they were crushed by security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city’s opposition activists and led others to flee abroad.

Low turnout is widely expected and, three hours after voting began, some 416,061 registered voters, or 9.35%, had cast their ballots.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visited a polling station on Sunday morning and said she had “no particular expectation” about the turnout.

“I would say that the government has not set any target for voter turnout rate, not for this election, not for previous elections, because there is a combination of factors that will affect the voter turnout rate in any election,” she said.

Three protesters from the League of Social Democrats staged a small demonstration across the street from the polling station, chanting “I want real universal suffrage”.

Pro-Beijing candidate Ng Chau-pei waves to supporters
Pro-Beijing candidate Ng Chau-pei waves to supporters (Vincent Yu/AP/PA)

Constitutional and mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang warned foreign forces may be attempting to undermine the elections after overseas activists urged a boycott of the vote.

Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott and casting invalid votes can lead up to three years in jail and a 200,000 Hong Kong dollar (£19,360) fine.

The latest survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute found 39% of respondents indicated that they are unlikely to vote.

Some 4.4 million residents are eligible to vote in the elections, which were originally scheduled to take place in September last year but were postponed with authorities citing public health risks due to the pandemic.

The decision was opposed by the pro-democracy camp, which accused the government of using the outbreak to delay the vote.

Hong Kong’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Party, fielded no candidates.

Heavy police presence surrounded polling stations on Sunday. Police chief Raymond Siu said about 10,000 officers would be deployed to make sure the election proceeds smoothly.

To encourage the vote, authorities offered free public transport in an unprecedented move and sent out reminder messages a day before the polls.

“Casting your vote for HK — our Home! LegCo Election is important to you and HK’s future!” the message read, referring to the Legislative Council.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]