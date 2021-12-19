Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Sri Lanka to mandate Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry to public places

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 3:09 pm
A Sri Lankan man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a health worker in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
A Sri Lankan man receives his third dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a health worker in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lanka will require the showing of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry to public places starting from January 1, in a renewed attempt to prevent another surge in infections.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga made the announcement on Sunday, in an abrupt switch from the gradual ending of restrictions put in place after the country was confronted with a third wave of Covid-19 infections in April caused by the Delta variant.

Mr Ranatunga said health officials were drawing up arrangements on implementing the decisions, according to a government statement.

Since Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on October 1, life has begun returning to normal, with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants and wedding parties. Restrictions put in place after the country was faced with a third wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the Delta variant in April have been gradually lifted.

However, police continue to enforce the wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing in public places. Restrictions also remain on public transport, and large-scale gatherings are discouraged.

Covid-19 cases surged in Sri Lanka in July and the country was placed under a conditional lockdown from August 20 to October 1. At the peak, daily infections rose to more than 3,000, with 200 or more deaths. New daily infections have since fallen to around 500 and deaths to fewer than 20.

Since Sri Lanka’s first Covid-19 patient was detected in March 2000, the country has recorded 578,439 confirmed cases and 14,720 deaths from the virus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal