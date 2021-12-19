Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death at music festival

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 10:09 pm Updated: December 19, 2021, 10:23 pm
Drakeo the Ruler (Wyatt Winfrey/Courtesy of Scott Jawson/AP)
Drakeo the Ruler (Wyatt Winfrey/Courtesy of Scott Jawson/AP)

A US rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death at a Los Angeles music festival, leaving fans of the young musician heartbroken.

A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death on Sunday, to the New York Times and Rolling Stone. The artist’s real name was Darrell Caldwell.

Caldwell, 28, was attacked on Saturday at the Once Upon A Time In LA concert, which was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

Organisers called off the festival after the stabbing.

A fight broke out behind the main stage shortly after 8.30pm, leaving one man severely injured by someone wielding an edged weapon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Drakeo the Ruler
Drakeo the Ruler (Wyatt Winfrey/Courtesy of Scott Jawson/AP)

They said the victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Luis Garcia told the Los Angeles Times that no arrests had been made.

Music journalists and fans delighted in Caldwell’s unique sound and boundless creativity.

His death highlighted the violent demise of other talented young black musicians, including fellow LA rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 and the highly influential Tupac Shakur in 1996. Both men were shot.

Snoop Dogg posted on social media condolences to Caldwell’s family and prayers to those affected by the tragedy. “I’m praying for peace in hip hop,” he said.

Caldwell, who started releasing mixtapes in 2015 and in February debuted his first album, The Truth Hurts, has been called “the most original stylist on the West Coast” for his darkly comedic lyrics and deadpan delivery.

His mixtape Thank You For Using GTL contains verses recorded at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

He grew up listening to acts like Hot Boyz, Boosie, Webbie and Dipset, but said it was a battle rapper named Cocky who influenced him to rap.

“He was so smooth and calm while rapping, despite saying some of the craziest stuff,” he told Billboard earlier this year. “It showed me you didn’t have to yell or be loud to get your point across.”

Caldwell pioneered a type of rap called “nervous music”, with songs that were cryptic and dark, the Los Angeles Times wrote in 2018: “His cadences run counterclockwise to the drums, somehow both herky-jerky like a stickshift and swift and smooth like a luxury sports car it controls.”

Caldwell was released from jail in November 2020 after reaching a plea deal with LA County prosecutors who wanted to try him on conspiracy charges over the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man.

Previously he had been acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges over the man’s death.

The Once Upon A Time In LA festival said in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early, and did not give a reason.

The festival was organised by Live Nation, the Beverly Hills-based live events company that was behind last month’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

Ten people were killed and hundreds injured when a large crowd surged during a performance by the rapper Travis Scott.

