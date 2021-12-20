Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Smith happy to hand captaincy back to Pat Cummins despite winning return

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:21 pm
Steve Smith led Australia to victory (Jason O'Brien/PA)
Steve Smith admitted leading Australia to an Ashes win over England “brought back some old memories” but is happy to hand the reins back to Pat Cummins for the Boxing Day Test.

Smith oversaw a 5-0 whitewash last time Joe Root led his side Down Under four years ago, but thought he would never skipper his country again when he was banned in the aftermath of the sandpaper scandal in 2018.

Cricket Australia welcomed him back into the leadership ranks last month when he was named as Cummins’ deputy and, when the latter was sent into isolation after a Covid-19 contact, he found himself back in charge for the second Test.

Things could hardly have gone better, with a 275-run victory under his belt, but he will slip back into his supporting role when Cummins rejoins the squad in Melbourne.

Australia celebrate a wicket
Australia moved 2-0 up in the series (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It’s been an enjoyable week leading this team in Pat’s absence and carrying on what we started last week at The Gabba,” he said.

“I didn’t have a lot of notice, I only found out that first morning when I had two missed calls from Pat and a message from JL (head coach Justin Langer). I thought ‘gee, something is going on here’.

“It brought back some old memories in a way and I had fun out there, but it’s Patty’s team.

“I’m the vice-captain and I will help him any way I can. That’s my job. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going into what should be an amazing Boxing Day Test.”

Jos Buttler gave Smith a few concerns on day five, batting for 207 balls to raise the prospect of an unlikely draw, but when he trod on his stumps early in the final session it was the end of the line.

“I wasn’t getting nervous just yet, we had Broady (Stuart Broad) at the other end and I always felt we could have got Jos out,” he said.

“But it was a bizarre way that it happened with him stepping on his stumps. It wasn’t the traditional Jos that we’ve seen in the past, he’s normally a bit of a dasher, but he played really nicely.

“His defence was really good and he gave them a bit of a sniff for a while.”

