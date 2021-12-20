Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open plans in doubt after positive Covid test

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:23 pm
Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 (John Walton/PA)
Rafael Nadal has tested positive for coronavirus in a development that could throw his Australian Open participation further into doubt.

The 20-time grand slam champion returned to the match court last week after more than four months out with a foot problem, suffering defeats to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov on Friday and Saturday at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Posting on social media on Monday morning, Nadal wrote: “Hello everyone. I wanted to announce to you that on my return home after contesting the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me upon arriving in Spain.

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed checks every two days and all came back negative, the last being on Friday and having results on Saturday.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and I have reported the result to people who have been in contact with me.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you posted on any decisions regarding my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for the support and understanding.”

Nadal’s foot problems flared up after his gruelling loss to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals in June. He pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympics and then called time on his season in August after playing an ATP tournament in Washington.

Speaking after his defeat by Shapovalov at the weekend, Nadal admitted he could not guarantee his participation at the Australian Open.

Most players are due to head to Australia shortly after Christmas for the start of the new season.

There are not currently expected to be any quarantine requirements but, with Covid rates soaring in a number of countries, the virus could well have a significant impact on the tournament.

