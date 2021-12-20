Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toni Rudiger laments Wolves draw as Chelsea’s poor run continues

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 1:23 pm
Toni Rudiger, right, challenges for the ball in Chelsea’s goalless draw at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Toni Rudiger, right, challenges for the ball in Chelsea's goalless draw at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Toni Rudiger has revealed Chelsea’s players were left kicking themselves with Sunday’s title-race stumble at Wolves.

The Blues ground out a goalless draw at Molineux to slip six points behind leaders and defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

While City have racked up eight straight wins, the Blues have slipped to four draws and a defeat across the same run.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel bemoaned home draws with Burnley, Manchester City and Everton as causing the chasm between the Blues and City.

But Rudiger has refused to ease up on Sunday’s stalemate in the Midlands, despite Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to Covid troubles at Molineux.

“We cannot be happy with this point looking at the table,” Rudiger told Chelsea’s official club website.

“Of course it is not easy (in the Covid circumstances), definitely not.

“We still had a competitive team out there to do something.

“We should have provided more chances to score, and if you don’t bury your chances it’s difficult to win away.

“The first-half was very tough for us, they were controlling the game without looking dangerous.

“We didn’t have the chances, to be honest. The second-half we had a good uplift. But we have to do more, take more risk.”

Chelsea saw their request for a postponement of Sunday’s match rejected by the Premier League, leaving boss Tuchel frustrated and fearing for his players’ health and safety.

The Blues are scheduled to travel to Brentford for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash, before heading back to the Midlands to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Brentford’s match at Southampton on Saturday was postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the Bees, however, leaving Wednesday’s clash up in the air.

Aston Villa’s Saturday meeting with Burnley also fell foul of a coronavirus outbreak at the Birmingham club.

Tuchel admitted after Sunday’s match at Wolves that he had “no idea” what would happen next, with Chelsea returning to training on Monday with no certainty at all on their week’s plans.

Wolves added Sunday’s draw to their midweek 1-0 win over Brighton, leaving goalkeeper Jose Sa pleased with two clean sheets in quick succession.

“I think we played well, against a big, strong team,” Sa told Wolves’ official club website.

“The defence has been good, not only in this match but in the last few games, we’ve been amazing.”

