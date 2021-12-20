Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen has died of cancer at the age of 37.

Luge GB announced that Rosen, who competed at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Games, died on Sunday after a “ferocious battle” with the disease.

The American-born Rosen secured the best place finish for a British luger in history when he finished sixth at a World Cup race in Canada in 2009.

With great sadness we announce that 3x @TeamGB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer. AJ was not only one of the greatest ever GB Luge Olympians, he was also the friendliest and most down-to-earth person you could ever wish to meet pic.twitter.com/6Fw2GNOnhp — LugeGB (@LugeGb) December 19, 2021

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said: “The British Olympic Association is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Adam ‘AJ’ Rosen.

“A three-time Olympian competing in luge, AJ was often the sole representative from his sport for Team GB, but his infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to AJ’s family, loved ones and his sporting friends and colleagues.”