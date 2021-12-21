Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Omicron accounts for 73% of new US Covid cases

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 4:15 am
Katie Lucey administers a Covid-19 test on her son Maguire on Wall Street in New York (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Katie Lucey administers a Covid-19 test on her son Maguire on Wall Street in New York (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, federal health officials said.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

In much of the country, it is even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.

The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 Omicron infections occurred in the US last week.

Holiday Travel
Travellers walk through Miami International Airport (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Since the end of June, the Delta variant had been the main version causing US infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were Delta, according to CDC data.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.

“These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising,” she said.

Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about Omicron less than a month ago and on November 26 the World Health Organisation designated it as a “variant of concern”. The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

Much about the Omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.

Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing Omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

“All of us have a date with Omicron,” said Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security.

“If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, Omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”

Virus Outbreak-Omicron-Pfizer
Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing Omicron infection (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Dr Adalja said he was not surprised by the CDC data showing Omicron overtaking Delta in the US, given what was seen in South Africa, the UK and Denmark.

He predicted spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by Delta.

The CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments.

Scientists analyse their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the Covid-19 viruses are most abundant.

On Monday, the CDC revised its estimate for Omicron cases for the week that ended December 11, after analysing more samples.

About 13% of the cases that week were from Omicron, not the 3% previously reported. The week before, omicron accounted for just 0.4% of cases.

Officials from the CDC said they do not yet have estimates of how many hospitalisations or deaths are due to Omicron.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal