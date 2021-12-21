Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Las Vegas Raiders claim last-gasp win over Covid-hit Cleveland Browns

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 7:19 am
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (AP/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (AP/Ron Schwane)

A last-second field goal helped the Las Vegas Raiders overcome a Covid-ravaged Cleveland Browns 16-14.

The Browns put up a valiant fight despite missing their top-two quarterbacks, with third-stringer Nick Mullens in charge of leading the team around the field.

The 26-year-old struggled early, giving up a 10-0 first-half lead before conducting a third-quarter charge that led to a Nick Chubb touchdown run.

Although Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 40-yard field goal at the top of the fourth quarter to extend the Raiders’ lead back to six, Mullens responded with an 80-yard drive and found Harrison Bryant in the end zone to put the Browns on the cusp of an improbable victory.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit back with a clutch drive of his own which culminated in Carlson’s 48-yard attempt sailing between the goalposts as the clock hit zero.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns in the win as the Bears were left to rue multiple costly errors in their third-straight defeat.

