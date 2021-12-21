Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United reopen Carrington training ground after Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:57 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 2:57 pm
Manchester United’s first-team players are returning to the club’s Carrington training complex (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have reopened their Carrington training base following its closure last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their Premier League games at Brentford and at home against Brighton were postponed.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington, on a staggered basis.

“The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club but opened again (on Tuesday) morning.

“Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture – the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday, December 27 (20:00 GMT kick-off).”

“Unfortunately, the games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were postponed as the club had no option but to request that the matches were rearranged.

“The Premier League board took the decision to call the fixtures off, based on guidance from medical advisors.”

It was reported four players and staff members had returned positive lateral flow tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11 and the results were confirmed by PCR tests a day later.

Those individuals were sent home before the rest of the squad trained outdoors, with the schedule adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

The club added: “On Monday, the Premier League issued a statement declaring the intention to continue with the festive programme, where possible, despite the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“United are also scheduled to face Burnley next week, on Thursday, December 30, at Old Trafford (20:15 GMT kick-off) in our final outing of 2021.”

