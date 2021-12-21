Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester confident they can add Carabao Cup to FA Cup win, says Wilfred Ndidi

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 2:33 pm
Wilfred Ndidi insists that lifting the FA Cup gives Leicester confidence they can repeat that success in the Carabao Cup this season (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Wilfred Ndidi insists lifting the FA Cup gives Leicester confidence they can repeat that success in the Carabao Cup this season.

The Foxes won the FA Cup for the first time in their history in May, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of Youri Tielemans’ superb second-half strike.

Leicester have won England’s other domestic cup competition three times, but not since 2000, and face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night for a place in the semi-finals.

Brendan Rodgers’ team will be underdogs once more but Ndidi believes they are capable of adding more silverware to the club’s name.

“It is really possible. The confidence is here,” Ndidi told the club website.

“When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group.

“We’ve done it and it we can still do it. It all depends on us to actually be at our best in every single game.

“It gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing.

“We are going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there.”

Leicester had Premier League games against Tottenham and Everton postponed following a Covid outbreak at the club, so it remains to be seen who will be available at Anfield.

Jannik Vestergaard, Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez and Ademola Lookman missed the games against Napoli and Newcastle this month because of illness and coronavirus-related issues.

Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu both suffered hamstring injuries during the Foxes’ last match against the Magpies on December 12 and may have been afforded enough time to recover without having missed a fixture. Daniel Amartey will be back in the squad after his recent absence.

“It’s been difficult because we haven’t really had time to train as a group,” said Ndidi.

“We have to follow the protocol and it’s been difficult because we haven’t been together. We’ve been training individually because of Covid-19, but we’ll just see what comes.

“It feels like it’s been a long time since the last game. We had be at home for some days so it feels so long. Now we have a game coming up, but we haven’t really trained properly together. It feels a little bit better now but as a group, everyone is not yet back.

“As a group, we know what we want and I’m happy because we’re getting back together.”

