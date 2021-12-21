Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool squad all dream of winning trophies – assistant boss Pep Lijnders

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 10:33 pm
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders insists the desire to win trophies extends to the League Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders insists the determination to win trophies is so high even 35-year-old James Milner still dreams of silverware.

The veteran midfielder has won league titles with Manchester City and Liverpool, in addition to the Champions League, the FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup but the desire still burns bright.

Even a Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester – at an inopportune moment in the calendar – is something which has to be taken seriously.

“You have to watch one of our training sessions, it will take the greed (for trophies) question away, because they train every time as if it is a final,” said Lijnders.

“If we can make even a simple rondo very competitive, we do.

“We have a squad full of personalities, a squad full of boys who still dream, say even James Milner is 35 and he still dreams of winning prizes.

“There is an opportunity to reach a semi-final and we know this and, of course, if you want to be a proper Liverpool legend, you need to win cups as well.

“But we don’t look further than this game.”

Lijnders, as he has done for the last couple of seasons in this competition, was standing in for manager Jurgen Klopp at the pre-match press conference.

Apart from a six-month spell with NEC in his homeland as he tried to get the club promoted to the top tier, the Dutchman has been on the coaching staff at Liverpool since 2014.

Liverpool Training – AXA Training Centre
Lijnders (right) has been a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s (left) backroom staff but he plans to become a manager again in the future (Peter Byrne/PA)

He does, however, have longer-term plans to return to management – although he refused to be drawn on whether he wants to succeed Klopp.

“That’s the plan – and Jurgen knows this. This is not the time to speak about these things, because I have a contract to 2024,” he added.

“When the time comes I will sit down with my management and I will see the options I have, but we are in the middle of this project this beautiful project and after that, we will decide.”

