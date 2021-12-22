Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danish shipping giant Maersk acquires Hong Kong-based firm in £2.7bn deal

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 12:31 pm
The container ship Vuoksi Maersk is loaded at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk (Yui Mok/PA)
The world’s biggest shipping company, AP Moeller-Maersk of Denmark, has acquired Hong Kong-based LF Logistics in a deal worth 3.6 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion) — one of the Danish group’s biggest acquisitions ever.

“It will allow us to go deep into Asia, which is the fastest-growing market,” Vincent Clerc, Maersk’s chief executive of ocean and logistics, told The Associated Press. “With this move, we will boost our warehousing and distribution offering.”

Maersk said LF Logistics operates an extensive Asia-Pacific network and is a strong base for it to expand in the region and globally. With the acquisition, the company will add 223 warehouses, bringing its total number to 549 globally.

As part of the agreement, Maersk will enter a strategic partnership to develop logistics solutions with Li & Fung, which holds a stake of more than 78% in LF Logistics. The rest is held by Temasek Holdings, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund. Maersk said it will acquire 100% of the shares.

Spencer Fung, group executive chairman of Li & Fung, said the company’s “divestment of LF Logistics will further simplify our business to focus on our core trading and supply chain digitalisation capabilities, which have seen a strong rebound back to pre-Covid levels.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval. It is Maersk’s second largest, following a 2016 deal to buy German container shipping company Hamburg Sud.

The Copenhagen-based group operates in 130 countries and employs about 95,000 people.

