Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Putin urges West to act quickly and agree to security guarantees over Nato

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 11:55 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 2:49 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual news conference in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual news conference in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the West to move quickly to meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance’s weapons there.

Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian leader welcomed talks with the US that are set to start in Geneva next month, but warned the discussion about Moscow’s demand needs to produce quick results.

“We want to ensure our security,” Mr Putin said.

“We put it straight: there must be no further expansion of Nato eastward.”

Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

A key principle of the Nato alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country.

The US and its allies have said they will not give Russia the kind of guarantee on Ukraine that Mr Putin wants.

Biden
President Biden warned President Putin in a conference call earlier this month that Russia will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Ukraine (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Moscow presented its demand amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine that has stoked fears of a possible invasion.

US President Joe Biden warned Mr Putin in a conference call earlier this month that Russia will face “severe consequences” if it attacks Ukraine.

During his annual news conference, Mr Putin accused the West of trying to make Ukraine “anti-Russia, constantly beefed up with modern weapons and brainwashing the population”.

He said Russia cannot keep living in constant anticipation of looming security threats posed by possible deployment of Western weapons in Ukraine.

He argued that Western weapons could encourage hawkish forces in Ukraine to attempt to regain control over Russia-backed separatist regions by force and even try to reclaim Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Mr Putin has denied having plans to launch an attack but has described a Nato expansion and weapons deployment in Ukraine as a “red line”.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly after cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in the country’s east.

The fighting, which started more than seven years ago, has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]