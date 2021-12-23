Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 12:57 pm
A tractor works the land on a farm in front of a nuclear power plant in Doel, Belgium. The Belgian government wants to phase out the current nuclear plants by 2025 (AP)
The Belgian government has tentatively committed itself to phasing out the country’s existing nuclear power plants by 2025.

It aims to use gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options in the future.

Under a complicated compromise agreement reached after all-night negotiations, an assessment will be made of whether Belgium’s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down.

A definitive decision is expected to be made in March.

“It would not be smart not to have a safety net,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, indicating that two plants could remain open, if need be.

While the government is pushing for the elimination of nuclear plans built with 20th-century technology, it also committed to invest in research for small modular nuclear reactors.

“We say goodbye to the old nuclear reactors and look to nuclear energy of the future,” said De Croo.

A political commitment to phase out nuclear energy dates back to 2003, but successive Belgian governments have waffled to seal the deal. The anti-nuclear Greens are part of the current governing coalition and insistent on seeing action taken.

Nuclear plants release few pollutants into the air, which have made them an option as nations around the world seek clean energy to meet climate change targets. However, their construction and demolition produce large amounts of greenhouse gases.

Opponents have for decades cited the challenges involved with processing long-lived radioactive waste to lobby against new plants. Climate activists also say that relying on nuclear power risks slowing the rollout of renewable energy sources.

Belgium’s ambivalence toward nuclear energy is reflected in a broader European Union debate that has pitted Germany against France.

The 27-nation bloc is expected to decide before the end of the year whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment, a decision with far-reaching consequences for energy provision.

