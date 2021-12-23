Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 2:33 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 2:39 pm
Eve Muirhead is back for her fourth shot at Olympic gold (David Davies/PA)
Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.

The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.

It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic bronze, a world title and three European golds – including an unbeaten run to gold in Lillehammer earlier this year – in the bag.

But Muirhead maintained: “I believe it was a blessing in disguise for us. It gives me a lot of confidence to know that as a team we can battle through the tough times and come out of them at the other end.”

The experienced Muirhead will skip a team comprising four debutants – Jennifer Dodds, who has already been selected for the mixed doubles event alongside Bruce Mouat, Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith.

And Muirhead admitted her long-held belief that it is her destiny to one day emulate her former coach Rhona Martin and claim her sport’s biggest prize took a hit after an eighth-placed finish at the World Championships in May, which served to ruin her hopes of direct qualification.

Winter Olympics – 2010 Winter Olympic Games Vancouver – Day Ten
Eve Muirhead made her Olympic debut in Vancouver (PA)

She said: “If you look back to the World Championships in Calgary, that would be the one time that I maybe did question myself, the time I realised the Olympics in Beijing were a long way away from me.

“But I never gave up and I think it took a lot of drive and resilience to focus in the summer on making myself better, and all the hard work has paid off.”

Muirhead responded in style, charting an unbeaten course to the European title in Lillehammer before shrugging off a dismal start in the do-or-die decider in Holland, including a shock early loss to tournament lightweights Turkey.

Her team’s subsequent five-match winning streak ultimately secured a fourth Games slot for Muirhead, who made her Olympic debut in Vancouver 2010 and won bronze four years later in Sochi, one year after being crowned her sport’s youngest world title-winning skip.

In Pyeongchang in 2018, Muirhead led her team to the semi-finals but successive defeats to Sweden and Japan denied her the opportunity of claiming a second successive Olympic medal.

“It’s been a very different build-up to these Olympics and I do think this has to be one of my biggest personal achievements,” added Muirhead. “This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before.”

