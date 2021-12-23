Actor who played the brother in Home Alone arrested in Oklahoma By Press Association December 23, 2021, 3:47 pm Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend (Brent N. Clarke/ Invision/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma in the US after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said. Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said. Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called Buzzed With Buzz, which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray. An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported. “Mr Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Star Hobson murder: Woman who killed 16-month-old girl ‘pure evil’ ‘This could be our last family Christmas’: UK Government bans wife from joining Aberdeen man on visit home from abroad to elderly parents Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Home Alone poll: You say 12 is the right age to leave kids on their own