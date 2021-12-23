Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of January 6 records

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 7:09 pm
Donald Trump speaks during a rally (Evan Vucci/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump has turned to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol led by his supporters.

Mr Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to reverse lower court rulings against the former president, who has fought to block the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them.

The federal appeals court in Washington previously ruled the committee had a “uniquely vital interest” in the documents and Mr Trump had “provided no basis” for it to override Mr Biden and Congress.

The records include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6” from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity”, according to a previous court filing from the National Archives.

The Capitol in Washington
The Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote on Thursday that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House.

Their filing came on the day that an administrative injunction issued by the appeals court was set to expire.

Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination”, Mr Trump’s lawyers said.

“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they added.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly insurrection aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Before and after the riot, Mr Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested that the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Mr Biden in an election certified by officials from both parties as fair.

The high-stakes case was widely expected to reach the Supreme Court, which has decided several previous fights over Mr Trump’s records.

Mr Trump appointed three of the court’s nine justices.

The court earlier this year refused to stop his tax records from going to a New York prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation.

It did prevent Congress last year, while Mr Trump was in office, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and members of his family.

