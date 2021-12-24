Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store dressing room

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 5:55 am
A 14-year-old girl has been fatally shot in a Los Angeles clothing store’s dressing room after police opened fire on an assault suspect (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)
A 14-year-old girl has been fatally shot in a Los Angeles clothing store’s dressing room after police opened fire on an assault suspect (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

A 14-year-old girl has died in a Los Angeles clothing store dressing room after police opened fire on an assault suspect.

Police also fatally shot the suspect at the Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

Witnesses told KCBS-TV that a man began acting erratically, threatening to throw items from the upper floor, and attacked a woman with a bicycle lock while the store was crowded with holiday shoppers.

Officers answered a report of an assault and others of shots being fired, police said. Investigators have not found a gun at the scene.

The suspect was shot and died at the store but one of the bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl.

Officers found the teenager dead after seeing a hole in “a solid wall that you can’t see behind,” Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief Dominic Choi said.

Investigators did not immediately know whether she was in the dressing room before the violence began or ran in there to hide, he said.

The names of the girl and the suspect were not immediately released, and the woman who was attacked is not being identified.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the assault was random or targeted. Mr Choi said they do not believe the teenager was related to the person who was attacked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal