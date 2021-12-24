Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass in packed St Peter’s Basilica

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 7:47 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 9:37 pm
Pope Francis unveils a statue of Baby Jesus (Alessandro Tarantino/AP)
Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in Covid-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.

A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel”, kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.

In his homily, Francis urged the faithful to focus on the “littleness” of Jesus, and remember that he came into the world poor, without even a proper crib.

“That is where God is, in littleness,” Francis said.

“This is the message: God does not rise up in grandeur, but lowers himself into littleness.

“Littleness is the path that he chose to draw near to us, to touch our hearts, to save us and to bring us back to what really matters.”

The midnight mass actually began at 7.30pm, a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide Covid-19 curfew.

No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels.

For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases.

Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 136,386.

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
The Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from coronavirus.

Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing.

The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending mass, but they are required to wear masks.

The faithful attending Friday’s mass, and the priests, bishops and cardinals concelebrating it, all wore masks.

Francis, who is missing part of one lung and had intestinal surgery in July, has largely eschewed masks, even when greeting prelates and the general public.

Francis is believed to have received the third booster shot, as has emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.

Francis has said vaccination is an “act of love” and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.

