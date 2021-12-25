Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brothers regift same sweets at Christmas for decades

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 7:39 am
A box of Santa’s Book of Candy (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)
A box of Santa’s Book of Candy (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

Two brothers in New Hampshire in the US have got their Christmas regifting skills down to a fine art — they have been passing the same sweets back and forth for more than 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a Frankford Santa’s Candy Book with assorted fruit flavours to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric would not like it.

The candy gift with a toy bear
One time the gift was sewn inside a toy bear (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

“I didn’t eat them,” Eric said. “And so the next year I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember’.”

But Ryan immediately recognised it. They have been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges.

Ryan said the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding: “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear.”

The gift was once delivered as a dessert to Eric Wasson by a waitress
The gift was once delivered as a dessert to Eric Wasson by a waitress (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff’s department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan on a silver platter at a restaurant.

This year, Ryan turned to a group on social media for ideas.

The gift the brothers keep exchanging
The gift the brothers keep exchanging (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carol singers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

“If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we’re both going to say it’s ourself, right?” said Ryan. “We’re never going to give in.”

