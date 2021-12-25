Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Muted Christmas in Philippines in wake of deadly typhoon

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 7:59 am
Alona Nacua, right, stands beside her son as she looks at their damaged house due to Typhoon Rai in the Philippines (AP Photo/Jay Labra)
Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, have been marking Christmas without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and mobile connections following a powerful typhoon.

The typhoon last week left at least 375 people dead and devastated mostly central island provinces.

More than 371,000 houses were either damaged or blown away in the storm.

Before Typhoon Rai hit on December 16, millions of people were trooping back to shopping centres, public parks and churches after an alarming spike in Covid-19 infections in September eased considerably in recent weeks, with more vaccinations and lighter quarantine restrictions keeping Omicron cases in the country to just three so far.

A family in the Philippines
Alona Nacua, right, eats with her family as they stay at the house of their neighbour after their home was damaged due to Typhoon Rai (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Governor Arthur Yap, of the hard-hit Bohol province where more than 100 people died in the typhoon and about 150,000 houses were either blown away or damaged, asked foreign aid agencies to help provide temporary shelters and water filtration systems to supplement Philippine government aid.

“I refuse to believe that there’s no Christmas spirit today among our people. They’re conservative Catholics. But it’s obviously very muted. There is overwhelming fear, there are no gifts, there were no Christmas Eve dinners, there is none of that today,” Mr Yap said.

He said he was happy that many Filipinos could celebrate Christmas more safely after Covid-19 cases dropped, but he pleaded: “Please don’t forget us.”

In Manila, which was not hit by the typhoon, Filipino Catholics were relieved to be able to return to churches on Christmas on Saturday, although only a fraction were allowed inside and worshippers were required to wear masks and stand at a safe distance from each other.

