Aaron Rodgers makes history for Green Bay in Packers’ win over Cleveland Browns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Green Bay’s defence stepped up on a milestone day for Aaron Rodgers as the Packers held off the fast-finishing Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day.

After Nick Chubb opened the scoring for Cleveland with a 1-yard touchdown run, Rodgers found Allen Lazard in the end zone to overtake Brett Favre as Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 443.

It did not take Rodgers long to add to that tally – opening the second quarter with a nine-yard pass to Davante Adams to extend the Packers’ lead to 14-6.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hit back by connecting with Harrison Bryant on a 1-yard touchdown reception, but that marked the last time Cleveland came anywhere near scoring until the end of the third quarter.

Green Bay doubled up the Browns 24-12 before the visitors were able to improve their position, this time through a 37-yard field goal from Chris Naggar.

Anthony Schwartz’s five-yard touchdown reception put Cleveland on the brink of a remarkable comeback in the fourth quarter, but Rasul Douglas picked off Mayfield in the dying seconds to seal the result for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts overcame the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 to secure their third-straight win.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis kept their late-season charge alive.