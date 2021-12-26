Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid cases surge to record high in most populous state of Australia

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 7:25 am
A man has a swab taken at a drive-through Covid testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Australia’s most populous state has reported a record number of new coronavirus cases and a sharp jump in hospital numbers, while thousands of people isolate at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections on Sunday, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalisations have lagged behind new infections.

More than 70% of cases in some Australian states are the Omicron variant but New South Wales does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant.

New South Wales health minister Brad Hazzard indicated on Sunday that Omicron is widespread.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get Omicron,” he said.

Cars queue at Covid testing site
Cars line up at a drive-through Covid testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

“If we’re all going to get Omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.”

Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. There are 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, a major laboratory in Sydney, which is in New South Wales, said on Sunday that 400 people who had been informed a day earlier that they had tested negative for Covid had in fact tested positive.

The lab’s medical director said those people are being contacted and informed of the error.

“An emergency response team is now investigating the cause of this mistake, which is believed to be due to human error,” he said. “We sincerely apologise.”

Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the Omicron variant.

Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, reported 1,608 new Covid cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people in hospitals, including 77 in intensive care.

More than 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas isolating at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported to be active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas.

