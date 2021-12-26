Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

ICC and David Gower pay tribute to ‘giant of English cricket’ Ray Illingworth

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 12:17 pm
World cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council, has paid tribute to Ray Illingworth (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
World cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council, has paid tribute to Ray Illingworth (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The International Cricket Council has described Ray Illingworth as “a giant of English cricket” following his death on Christmas Day aged 89.

Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “Ray Illingworth was a giant of English cricket and was one of England’s finest captains.

“He made an enormous contribution to the game, not just as England’s captain, but also as coach and chairman of selectors. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Illingworth, who also enjoyed a hugely successful domestic career with Yorkshire and Leicestershire, played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 runs and claiming 122 wickets.

He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

An ICC statement read: “The International Cricket Council has expressed grief at the passing of former England captain Ray Illingworth at the age of 89.

“He had a tremendous first-class career, accumulating 24,134 runs and taking 2,072 wickets. He also led Yorkshire to three consecutive County Championship wins from 1966 to 1968.

“After retirement, Illingworth turned to broadcast and was a part of BBC’s television coverage. He also served as England’s coach in 1995/96 and was the chairman of selectors between 1994 and 1996.”

Former England captain David Gower paid his own personal tribute, writing on Twitter: “I must pay tribute to my now late captain. Ray Illingworth was one of the great captains.

“His job was to ‘turn me from a gifted amateur into a gifted pro’. Jury still out on that but I will be eternally grateful for his support in my formative days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal