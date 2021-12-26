Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim ‘rollercoaster’ win

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 6:15 pm Updated: December 26, 2021, 6:19 pm
Pep Guardiola was impressed by Leicester’s comeback (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola was impressed by Leicester’s comeback (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.

The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.

The victory was City’s ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.

The Spaniard said: “It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day (game) with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game.

“It’s another victory, so important to continue our run, but it was weird. Even at 4-0 in the first half, every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third and created chances.

“The game was open even at 4-0. It was not closed. They are big club with a lot of quality and in the second half they changed the shape.

“We know the quality they have in the build-up. They have a top, top side and we know they have been good in the last years. They have always been so difficult and they have an exceptional manager.

Manchester City v Leicester City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne scores Manchester City’s opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“How clever it was to change shape and they created a lot of problems.

“At 4-2 the mindset of the players changed and at 4-3 the game was close to being equalised, or even (them) winning the game, because their mindset was high and we had doubts.

“But we were patient and we had chances, and from set-pieces we won the game.”

City cruised through the first half with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in open play and penalties by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

Leicester hit back after the break through James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho but Aymeric Laporte eased home nerves and Sterling wrapped up the scoring with his second.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who had been without a number of players through injury, was pleased with the spirit shown by the visitors in the second half.

Rodgers said: “We came in at half-time and the scoreline didn’t reflect the game. They’d had nine shots and we’d had eight but we were 4-0 down and in a tough position.

“We made a change and we challenged the players, we said we needed to try and win the second half and show the mentality and character in the team.

Manchester City v Leicester City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Brendan Rodgers (right) was pleased with his side’s response (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We are a team that never unravel mentally and physically and that would be an easy thing to do, but the players showed an incredible spirit and played some great football to get to 4-3. Even at 5-3 we had two really good chances.

“It was a big ask against the champions who had had a free week to prepare and didn’t have too many players missing, but the players took that on and I was so proud of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]