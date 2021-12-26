Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Vieira absence key factor in Spurs loss – Palace assistant Osian Roberts

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 6:35 pm Updated: December 27, 2021, 9:11 am
Osian Roberts took charge of Crystal Palace on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Crystal Palace assistant manager Osian Roberts said the absence of Patrick Vieira was a big factor in the 3-0 loss at Tottenham.

Vieira was not in the dugout in north London after testing positive for coronavirus, one of a number of cases in the Palace camp which saw them try to get the Boxing Day game called off.

The Premier League refused their request and Spurs piled on the misery as goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min made it an easy afternoon for the hosts.

Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira missed the trip to Spurs (Martin Rickett/PA)

Palace, who saw Wilfried Zaha needlessly sent off in the first half, only made one change to their starting line-up but fielded a weakened bench with a number of players absent.

Roberts said that preparations were not overly affected, despite not meeting up at a team hotel on Christmas Day, but Vieira’s absence was felt.

The Welshman said: “It was late yesterday evening that the results came through. We were all tested.

“The good thing about the way we prepare is that we do that as a collective.

“There was no stone unturned. It would be true to say everything ran like normal, except Patrick not being there as our leader leading things on the day will always be something that we miss because we need him there.

Lucas Moura scores
Lucas Moura scored one goal and made another two for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“But we got on with it the best we could. We didn’t want to make any excuses and I thought we started well. The game turned after about half an hour.

“I don’t know how many we had with Covid, some returning from Covid, close contacts, injuries, but ultimately you saw that we were short of options on the bench today.

“We have been focusing football-wise throughout the week. Preparations have gone very well in a football sense.

“The last 24 hours we have been in our bubble just focusing on the game, leaving the other aspects to others at the club. We have tried to get on with it the best we can, but unfortunately we didn’t get what we wanted out of the match.

“We met at the hotel to prepare for the match, most times we would do that on the previous evening. It’s difficult to do that as a bubble these days with some uncertainty. As a coaching staff and players we do as we are told.

“We prepare the best we can and we managed to do that this morning as we would normally before coming to the stadium. We are professional, everybody has to adapt. It is something we had to live with and I am sure there will be other rollercoaster weeks.”

Spurs showed little mercy as they made it six Premier League games unbeaten under Antonio Conte to move within striking distance of the top four with games in hand.

There is a definite change in momentum at the club since the Italian arrived, similar to the affect he had at Chelsea, but Conte is keen to cool any comparisons.

Antonio Conte
Tottenham are unbeaten in six league matches under Antonio Conte (John Walton/PA)

“I think it’s different. I don’t like to compare different situations,” he said.

“Also because there’s too big a difference with my experience in the past. Also because I remember very well I started the season and when you start the season you have the possibility to work with your players and to also make decisions about your players.

“This is different. For sure we have to continue to improve, to exploit the confidence that is going to improve us. We know very well, I know very well, we have a big job to do.

“It’s good to get three points, to score three goals with your three strikers. It’s good to keep another clean sheet. We know very well we have to work very hard to improve the situation.”

