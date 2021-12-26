Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Tens of thousands of travellers’ holiday plans in US disrupted by Omicron

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 6:49 pm
Travellers at Orlando International Airport (Stephen M Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Travellers at Orlando International Airport (Stephen M Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Tens of thousands of travellers in the US were having their holiday plans upended by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Airlines cancelled hundreds more flights on Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to Covid-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.

More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the US were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday, while more than 50 flights were already cancelled for Monday.

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed Omicron for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.

“This was unexpected,” United spokesperson Maddie King said of Omicron’s impact on staffing.

Globally, airlines scrapped about 2,200 flights as of Sunday morning, down from more than 2,800 from the day before, FlightAware’s data showed. The site does not say why flights are cancelled.

JetBlue scrapped 10% of its flights on Sunday. Delta cancelled 5% and United cancelled 4%, according to FlightAware.

The three airlines cancelled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday.

American Airlines spokesman Derek Walls said the Christmas cancellations stemmed from virus-related sick calls.

