Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Boxing Day Test set to continue after Covid scare in England camp

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 11:25 pm Updated: December 26, 2021, 11:27 pm
England’s arrival at the MCG was delayed (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England’s arrival at the MCG was delayed (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England were given the all clear to resume on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test after a Covid-19 scare briefly plunged the game into doubt.

Just over an hour before the scheduled start time of 10.30am, a team spokesperson confirmed that the squad and management were being kept in their Melbourne hotel following a positive test among the wider family group.

A hasty round of rapid tests were administered as the third match of the series threatened to be derailed after just one day, but an update followed indicating that the playing XI had received a green light to make their belated journey to the ground. Play was due to start with a half-hour delay.

It is understood that two players who are not in the side this week and two members of coaching staff have stayed away as a precaution, due to being close contacts.

With the virus having made its way into the wider travelling party – which included a large number of family members who had made the trip for the Christmas period – it seems likely that further cases will emerge.

The series has been able to go ahead as planned so far despite rising case numbers in Australia, which has adopted a more stringent approach to restrictions than the UK throughout the pandemic.

Home captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second Test after being ‘pinged’ when it emerged he had sat next to a Covid carrier during a restaurant meal on the eve of the game.

A short statement read: “The England team have been given the all clear to travel to the MCG and we are about to set off from the team hotel.”

That followed a previous, far less certain, message which said: “The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team’s family group. We will provide more information in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]