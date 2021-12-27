Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas weekend snowstorm causes chaos in California and Nevada

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 9:19 am
Snow on Kite Hill in Seattle (Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times/AP)
Snow on Kite Hill in Seattle (Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times/AP)

A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key roads in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days due to snow.

Authorities near Reno said three people were injured in a 20-car pile-up on the Interstate 395 road, where drivers described limited visibility on Sunday.

Further west, a 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut until at least Monday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed many other roads while warning of slippery conditions for motorists.

“Expect major travel delays on all roads,” the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, said on Twitter.

“Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too!”

Snow in Seattle
Snow is blanketing parts of the Pacific north-west (Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times/AP)

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe until 1am on Tuesday because of possible “widespread whiteout conditions” and wind gusts that could top 45mph.

Turbulent weather stretched from San Diego to Seattle. More than a foot of snow was reported near Port Angeles on Washington state’s Puget Sound.

Portland, Oregon received a dusting, but the city was expected to get another 2.5in by Monday morning, according to the weather service.

In California, rockslides caused by heavy rain closed more than 40 miles of coastal Highway 1 in the Big Sur region south of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Someone shovels snow
Seattle got between three and five inches of snow (Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times/AP)

There was no estimate for the reopening of the scenic stretch that is frequently shut after wet weather.

The latest in a series of blustery storms hit Southern California with heavy rain and wind that flooded streets and knocked down power lines late on Saturday.

Powerful gusts toppled trees, damaged carports and blew a track-and-field shed from a Goleta high school into a front yard two blocks away, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

More than 1.8in of rain fell over 24 hours in Santa Barbara County’s San Marcos pass, while Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo County recorded 1.6in, the weather service said.

Los Angeles International Airport said a “storm-related electrical issue” forced a partial closure of Terminal 5, causing post-Christmas passengers to divert to other terminals for certain services.

Hollywood sign
Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles (AP)

“Cancellations and delays are possible, so it will be important to check your flight status today if flying through Terminal 5,” LAX tweeted.

In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, crews were repairing a section of State Route 18 that washed down a hillside after heavy rain late on Thursday.

The closure of the major route into the Big Bear ski resort area could last for weeks, officials said.

The continuing storms were welcomed in parched California, where the Sierra snowpack had been at dangerously low levels after weeks for dry weather. But the state Department of Water Resources reported on Christmas Eve that the snowpack was between 114% and 137% of normal across the range with more snow expected.

Up to 8ft of snow was predicted at the highest elevations of the Sierra.

Before Sunday, 20in of snow already had fallen at Homewood on Lake Tahoe’s west shore. About a foot was reported at Northstar near Truckee, California, and 10in at the Mount Rose ski resort on the south-west edge of Reno.

