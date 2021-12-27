Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern pay tribute to Big Little Lies director

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 6:15 pm
The filmmaker died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, his representative said (Ian West/PA)
Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have said their hearts are “broken” after the death of Emmy-winning director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee.

The filmmaker, whose 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club earned multiple Oscar nominations, died suddenly aged 58 in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, his representative Bumble Ward said.

In 2017, he worked with Witherspoon and Dern directing the first season of Big Little Lies, later winning a Directors Guild of America (DGA) award for the HBO TV series which was adapted from the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel.

On Twitter, Witherspoon wrote: “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.”

The 45-year-old actress also shared an image of the pair to her Instagram story with the same caption and a broken heart emoji.

On Instagram, Dern, 54, shared an image of the pair laughing, captioning it: “Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee.

“The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.”

Vallee was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

Paying tribute to the filmmaker on Twitter, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig said: “My god, this is so unbelievably sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker.”

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009’s The Young Victoria and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after Dallas Buyers Club, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

McConaughey and Leto took home Oscars for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, for their roles in the movie.

Vallee often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene’s location.

His crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014’s Wild.

Actor Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the Frozen franchise, said on Twitter: “Oh my God. This is so horrible. Absolutely loved his work.”

