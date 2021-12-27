Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp makes case for defence being key to Liverpool’s success

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 10:33 pm
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are in the Premier League title hunt (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp has seen an improvement in Liverpool’s backline recently and highlighted defensive resolve as a critical component as they look to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool sit six points behind City in the title picture, albeit having played one game fewer after the visit of Leeds on Boxing Day was postponed, with the two frontrunners poised for another pulsating race to the finish line.

The teams have traded blows in the last few years, with City pipping Liverpool by a solitary point in the 2018-19 season before the Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the following campaign.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
City, though, are now favourites to claim back-to-back league titles and Klopp is well aware that they will be given few chances to reel in a side he once again referred to as “the best” in the world.

But he believes possessing an impregnable defence will be key over the forthcoming months for a Liverpool side that have conceded only 15 times in 18 games.

“The consistency the boys show is incredible but that’s the only chance you have in a league with probably the best team in the world, it is really tricky to be ahead of them,” Klopp said.

“So far at least we are not completely out of reach, it’s not at the absolute no chance anymore but of course you know City will not drop a lot of points so you better not drop points yourself.

“Do we have to do better? No. First of all what we have to do on the absolute top level is defending, that’s what gives you the chance for consistency.

“On top of that, I really think we improved a lot football-wise, we played some really good stuff, we are more difficult to defend against than maybe we were in the past. We are taking some good steps.

“Will that be enough? I have no idea but without at least being as consistent as we have been, we have no chance and if we really want to go for the big one we will have to be even more consistent. We will give it a try.”

Klopp – speaking to preview Tuesday night’s visit to Leicester, where Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are available again – thinks keeping the nucleus of the side together has helped them prosper both domestically and abroad.

Virgil van Dijk is in contention for Liverpool at Leicester (Nigel French/PA)
“I hope I don’t eat my words but we are more stable than we were in the past but we have to stay like this, that’s the minimum,” Klopp added.

“We have to play flexible football, direct football, creative football, we have to defend rock-solid and to force things as well in games like in the last minute or second or other moments.

“The things we don’t do right we have to learn from and that’s what this group always did. It gives some reason for being optimistic but opponents are incredibly strong and even when they are not flying, they win the games.”

