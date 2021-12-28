Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours as Covid fears loom

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 4:37 pm
The judge presiding over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has cited an “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained why she was urging jurors to work longer hours.

Judge Alison J Nathan said aloud what had largely gone unmentioned in her previous requests to get the jury to work an extra day last week and longer hours this week as it decides whether Maxwell recruited and groomed teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

The jury declined to work an extra day last week.

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell talks to one of her lawyers (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Judge Nathan told lawyers.

“We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”

Late on Monday, the judge told jurors they should expect to deliberate until at least 6pm beginning on Tuesday rather than stopping at 5pm, as they had earlier.

Fuelled by the Omicron variant, coronavirus cases in the city have rocketed from an average of about 3,400 a day in the week that ended December 12 to 22,000 in the week that ended on Sunday.

Laura Menninger, a defence lawyer, told Judge Nathan on Monday any suggestion that the jury stay later “is beginning to sound like urging them to hurry up”.

“We would object to trying to urge them to stay later if they are not asking to do so and aren’t expressing any difficulty in proceeding with the deliberations that they are currently undertaking,” Ms Menninger said.

Ms Menninger noted the jury was continuing to request transcripts of trial testimony and other materials that indicate they are working diligently.

Tuesday marked the fourth full day of deliberations as jurors decide Maxwell’s fate on six charges alleging she played a crucial role in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls between 1994 and 2004.

Defence lawyers have said Maxwell, 60, is being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors after the US government was embarrassed by Epstein’s suicide at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and has remained in jail after Judge Nathan repeatedly rejected bail attempts.

