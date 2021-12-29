Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 11:17 am Updated: December 29, 2021, 12:27 pm
Supporters of the Memorial human rights group gather in front of Moscow City Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Supporters of the Memorial human rights group gather in front of Moscow City Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

A court in Moscow has granted a request to shut down another prominent human rights organisation amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters.

The Moscow City Court’s decision to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Centre came a day after Russia’s Supreme Court revoked the legal status of its sister organisation Memorial, a human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union.

Russian authorities previously declared both organisations as “foreign agents” – a designation that brings additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations.

Prosecutors petitioned to shut down the groups last month, arguing they had repeatedly violated regulations obliging them to identify themselves as foreign agents in all content they produce.

Journalists watch TV showing hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Centre Memorial in the Moscow City Court
Journalists watch TVs showing hearings at Moscow City Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

“We’ve been saying from the start that the ‘foreign agents’ law – and I’m doing the air quotations again – is not lawful, and it’s not to be amended but only abolished because it was designed with the aim of strangling civil society. Today, we received another proof of that,” Alexander Cherkasov, board chairman of the Memorial Human Rights Centre, said.

The rulings to close them drew widespread public outrage, with crowds of supporters showing up at courthouses on Tuesday and Wednesday despite freezing weather.

Both Memorial organisations promised to appeal against the rulings revoking their legal status.

In a statement on Tuesday, Memorial vowed to “find legitimate ways to continue our work”.

Several top US and European officials condemned Tuesday’s decision to shut down Memorial as an attack on Russia’s civil society.

Amnesty International called Wednesday’s ruling to close the Memorial Human Rights Centre “yet another blow to Russia’s civil society movement after years of relentless attacks”.

Russian authorities have in recent months mounted pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists, naming dozens as foreign agents.

Some were declared “undesirable” – a label that outlaws organisations in Russia – or were accused of links to “undesirable” groups, and several were forced to shut down or disband themselves to prevent further prosecution.

Russian lawyer Ilia Novikov, centre right, speaks with media after hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Centre in front of the Moscow City Court
Lawyer Ilia Novikov speaks to the media in front of Moscow City Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

On Saturday, the authorities blocked the website of OVD-Info – a prominent legal aid group that focuses on political arrests – and urged social media platforms to take down its accounts after a court ruled that the website contained materials that “justify actions of extremist and terrorist groups”.

The group rejected the charges as politically driven.

Moscow city authorities served another prominent human rights group with an eviction notice on Tuesday.

The Civic Assistance Committee, which assists refugees and migrants in Russia, said officials handed the organisation a document voiding the agreement allowing the use of the space without compensation and ordered it to leave within a month.

“The Civic Assistance will be fighting (this),” the organisation’s chair Svetlana Gannushkina said.

A number of Russian non-governmental organisations switched to operating as informal entities in recent years to avoid being affected by restrictive laws.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]