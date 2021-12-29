Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if no verdict

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 4:35 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell (Jim James/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell (Jim James/PA)

Jurors deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial have been told they would have to work through the new year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility – the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Alison J Nathan cited an “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained to lawyers out of the jury’s presence why she was asking jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week.

Minutes after arriving to begin deliberations on Wednesday, the jurors sent the judge a note asking if they were also required to work on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with the latter falling on a Saturday.

Judge Nathan sent them a note saying that they were, unless any of them faced a “substantial hardship” because of immovable commitments.

Judge Alison Nathan, far left, speaks to the jury, right, about the new deliberations schedule and the court's concern regarding the recent Covid-19 outbreak during the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York
Judge Alison Nathan, far left, speaks to the jury, right, in New York (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

The jury also asked for transcripts of testimony from five trial witnesses as it weighs the evidence prosecutors presented to try to prove allegations that Maxwell recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein – and herself – to sexually abuse.

Maxwell appeared encouraged by the long deliberations, with her eyes lighting up after the judge received a request by the jury for transcripts of testimony from some defence witnesses.

They included a memory expert who testified that memories can be corrupted over time by outside influences.

Defence lawyers say that Maxwell was made a scapegoat by the US government after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 60, was arrested in July 2020 and, deemed a flight risk, has been held without bail ever since.

Judge Nathan has repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a 28.5 million dollar (£21 million) package that would have required Maxwell to submit to 24-hour armed guards at her residence to ensure her appearance in court.

