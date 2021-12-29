Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 9:41 pm
England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a new case of Covid-19 in the touring party.

Daily PCR testing has been taking place since an outbreak within the group – which numbers more than 60, including players, staff and family – and a seventh positive has now emerged.

Silverwood himself has tested negative but has been identified as a close contact of the family member who returned a positive test.

He will now remain in isolation for 10 days while the team move on to New South Wales. Those currently isolating include spin coach Jeetan Patel, fast bowling coach Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement read: “Following the latest round of PCR tests administered to the England men’s touring party on Wednesday 29 December, one family member has tested positive.

“As a result of the positive test, England men’s head coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test due to start in Sydney on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

“The touring party have recorded seven positive cases – three support staff and four family members – since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday 27 December.

“Both teams – England and Australia – are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning.”

A fourth round of PCR tests will take place on Thursday, with any further spread posing serious question marks over the continuation of the series.

England face a nervous wait over the next round results, with Silverwood having led an optional net session on Wednesday with 10 players.

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe is likely to take the reins in his absence, but resources are already stretched on the coaching side due to mandatory isolation protocols.

