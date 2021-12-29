Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race – Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 10:35 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 10:41 pm
Mason Mount was left dejected after Brighton scored a late equaliser against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.

Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Andreas Christensen suffered a back problem as Chelsea were held by Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.

Chelsea have now slipped to four draws in their last five home league matches, to drop eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Asked if the Blues can still compete for the title, Tuchel replied: “How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
A hamstring issue for Reece James added to Chelsea’s injury problems (Adam Davy/PA)

“We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries and just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players.”

Asked if the Premier League’s integrity has been lost through the differing Covid profiles of each team, Tuchel continued: “This is the reality, this is where we are and we have to adapt to the demands of the situation which you are in.

“I competed very hard for the win at Brighton at home. I don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes. Nobody knows any more because we have never done something like this. We play trial and error and see what we can do.

“I will protect my team. We can play better but we need the full squad over weeks and weeks. It’s a hamstring injury for Reece James which is a huge blow, and a back injury for Andreas Christensen.”

Chelsea could now be caught in the grip of a defensive injury glut ahead of Sunday’s pivotal clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Christian Pulisic was denied what manager Thomas Tuchel felt was a clear penalty (Adam Davy/PA)

James and Christensen will likely miss out, with Thiago Silva still doubtful due to a thigh problem and Ben Chilwell out for the season due to knee surgery.

A fuming Tuchel also hit out at referee Mike Dean for denying Chelsea a “100 per cent penalty” and also a possible goal for Mason Mount.

Tuchel felt Christian Pulisic was definitely fouled in the box without censure for Brighton in the second half, while Mount rolled the ball into the empty net only to see play brought back for a foul.

“We have a 100 per cent penalty against Christian Pulisic, a 50-50 challenge from Mason Mount right before their equaliser,” said Tuchel.

“Why does he even need to whistle before the ball is over the line? We have VAR to check. Is he so sure or does he want to keep the tension up? And the penalty, it’s a joke, honestly it’s a joke not to intervene from VAR.”

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter was made to wait until late in the game before Brighton grabbed a point (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton proved full value for their draw amid a madcap encounter, with ex-Arsenal striker Welbeck popping up with the leveller with just his seventh touch having climbed off the bench.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance from the players, full of courage, quality and against a good side of course,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“To come here and be ourselves was a big challenge. So credit to the players they were fantastic tonight.”

Asked if Chelsea should have had a penalty for the foul on Pulisic, Potter added: “I’d have to see it back, live I didn’t think it was. I guess that’s why they’ve got VAR.

“If it was 100 per cent I think it would be given, I didn’t think it was at the time but I was quite a way away to be honest.”

