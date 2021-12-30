Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

US police launch murder investigation after death of celebrity business manager

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 1:07 am
A view of The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) building in downtown Los Angeles, USA.
A view of The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) building in downtown Los Angeles, USA.

Detectives in the US have launched a murder investigation following the death of celebrity business manager, Angela Kukawski.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kukawski, an employee of Boulevard Management, is reported to have previously represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian and rapper Nicki Minaj.

Kim Kardashian on criminal justice reform
Kukawski, an employee of Boulevard Management, is reported to have previously represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian (Francis Specker/ PA).

The manager, from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was reported missing on December 22.

The following day, December 23, officers from the LAPD and Simi Valley Police Department discovered Kukawski’s body inside her vehicle, which was parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.

A statement from the LAPD said: “On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel responded to the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation.

“Angela Kukawski had been reported missing on December 22, 2021, from Sherman Oaks and was discovered deceased inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street on Patricia Ave.

“Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nicki Minaj sued
In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Anaconda singer Minaj wrote that Kukawski was the ‘hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know’. (Jennifer Graylock/PA).

“He was booked into Van Nuys Jail, and since the arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges on Barker.

“Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley.”

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, Anaconda singer Minaj wrote: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.

“You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children.

“Rest in Peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]