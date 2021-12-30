Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romelu Lukaku unhappy with his situation under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 7:27 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 8:19 pm
Romelu Lukaku says he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea and highlighted concerns he does not fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Lukaku became the seventh-most expensive player in Chelsea’s history when rejoining the club in a £97.5million deal from Inter Milan in August.

The Belgium striker has scored seven times in a season hampered by injury and Covid-19, claiming three goals in his last four appearances.

But Chelsea boss Tuchel has frequently left Lukaku out of the starting XI even when he has been fit.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku said: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before.

“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

“But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.

“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”

Despite his comments, PA understands the interview was conducted several weeks ago and Lukaku has since talked through his differences with the manager.

Lukaku was a sensation in his two seasons at Inter after leaving Manchester United in August 2019.

The 28-year-old scored 64 goals in 95 appearances and last season helped Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010.

Lukaku said: “How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.

“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.

“I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different.

“I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”

