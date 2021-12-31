Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola is looking for an 11th straight win at Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.

City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.

But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta (left) and Pep Guardiola worked together at Manchester City (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.

“Maybe right now we are going to face one of the best teams in the Premier League, in the best form,” said Guardiola.

“They are playing with the same back four, it’s stable, and the physicality they have, the quality they have in small spaces. It will be a really, really tough game.

“I would say Mikel is perhaps the most important player that they have. I know his charisma, his ideas and personality to do the best for the team and for the club.

“The most important thing is he stays well, recovers and comes back soon to the touchline and the training sessions.

“But I know exactly how Arsenal are going to play, with Mikel or without Mikel.

“Since I have been here it’s the best Arsenal I have ever seen – and it’s been six seasons. But it’s an incredible opportunity for us to maintain the distance and continue our run.”

City’s winning run currently stands at 10 league matches, but Guardiola insists he is not counting.

“The long runs is a stupid thing to think about,” he added. “It’s just what’s next.

“The most important thing is the desire, the commitment. We will go there, try to go again and win the game.

“Everyone is making a contribution and that’s why we are where we are.”

