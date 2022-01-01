Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 7:23 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss the match at Chelsea after what Liverpool described as a ‘suspected’ positive Covid test (Nick Potts/PA Images).
Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.

Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.

“The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

“Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

Liverpool Training and Press Conference
Pep Lijnders (left) will take charge of Liverpool at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”

Klopp revealed on Friday that three players, whom he declined to name, had tested positive for the virus and would be ruled out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Despite distancing himself from suggestions the game could be in danger, he described each new day as a “lottery” as he awaited news of new cases.

Bristol Rovers’ New Year’s Day trip to Leyton Orient was postponed hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

Crystal Palace have confirmed manager Patrick Vieira will return to the dugout for the late kick-off with West Ham.

The Eagles boss has missed the last two games against Tottenham and Norwich after testing positive for Covid-19 during the festive period.

While the club confirmed his positive result on Boxing Day, Vieira’s period of self-isolation has now ended and he is able to resume touchline responsibilities for the visit of West Ham.

On Saturday evening, Bournemouth announced Monday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough on January 3 had been postponed.

“The club has worked hard to try and fulfil the fixture. However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases, it does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to do this,” a statement from Bournemouth read.

“All those who tested positive have entered a seven-day period of isolation, in line with Government guidelines.”

