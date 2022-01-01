Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.

Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.

“The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

“Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”

Klopp revealed on Friday that three players, whom he declined to name, had tested positive for the virus and would be ruled out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Despite distancing himself from suggestions the game could be in danger, he described each new day as a “lottery” as he awaited news of new cases.

Bristol Rovers’ New Year’s Day trip to Leyton Orient was postponed hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

Crystal Palace have confirmed manager Patrick Vieira will return to the dugout for the late kick-off with West Ham.

The Eagles boss has missed the last two games against Tottenham and Norwich after testing positive for Covid-19 during the festive period.

While the club confirmed his positive result on Boxing Day, Vieira’s period of self-isolation has now ended and he is able to resume touchline responsibilities for the visit of West Ham.

On Saturday evening, Bournemouth announced Monday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Peterborough on January 3 had been postponed.

“The club has worked hard to try and fulfil the fixture. However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases, it does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to do this,” a statement from Bournemouth read.

“All those who tested positive have entered a seven-day period of isolation, in line with Government guidelines.”