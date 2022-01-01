Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stefanos Tsitsipas recovery ‘on track’ despite withdrawal from ATP Cup rubber

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 4:33 pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas did not play his singles match in the ATP Cup but later played doubles (Seth Wenig/PA)
World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Australian Open after pulling out of his singles match for Greece in the ATP Cup.

Tsitsipas had elbow surgery in the close season and withdrew from his tie with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney as a precaution. He later played in a dead rubber doubles match with Michail Pervolarakis.

“The recovery from my elbow surgery in November is on track for Melbourne and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said on the ATP Cup website.

“We will see day by day, match by match until then.”

Hurkacz instead had to play Aristotelis Thanos and won 6-1 6-2 to seal a Group D win for Poland after Kamil Majchrzak had earlier beaten Pervolarakis 6-1 6-4.

Spain were victors over Chile thanks to singles wins for Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Bautista Agut won nine of the first 10 games against Cristian Garin on his way to a 6-0 6-3 victory, while Carreno Busta earned a battling 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Alejandro Tabilo, with Spain claiming a clean sweep by also winning the doubles tie.

World number 13 Diego Schwartzman guided Argentina to a routine victory over Georgia, while Serbia made light of Novak Djokovic’s absence as they beat Norway in the deciding doubles tie.

After Filip Krajinovic and Casper Ruud had won singles ties to make it 1-1, Krajinovic teamed up with Nikola Cacic to win the deciding rubber in straight sets.

On Sunday, Great Britain begin their campaign against Germany, Australia take on Italy, France face Russia, and Canada battle it out with the USA.

