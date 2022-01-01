Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world – Brighton boss Graham Potter

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 10:31 pm
Brighton boss Graham Potter, right, is a big fan of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (Paul Ellis/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter, right, is a big fan of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (Paul Ellis/PA)

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham Potter.

Sanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.

The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.

Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.

“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

“He can play in any team in the world; he’s that high level.

“His physicality is amazing, his shot-stopping is amazing, he can come for crosses, he’s good with the ball at his feet. He has got everything he needs to be a top goalkeeper; the only thing he lacks is games.

“But obviously he’s been building those the last couple of years.

“It was a big call (to make him number one) because Maty was an experienced Premier League goalkeeper. But Robert’s potential high level is incredible and we’ve got to help him reach his maximum.

“He’s not there yet, but that’s just time. He’s fantastic.”

Sanchez already has 16 top-flight clean sheets to his name after two outstanding saves helped Albion beat Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day.

This weekend he will be pitted against England number one Jordan Pickford as the Seagulls go in search of a maiden win at Goodison Park.

“I can’t compare (them) because I don’t know Jordan well at all,” Potter said of the two keepers.

“I can see that he’s been really good in the Premier League and is fantastic for England as well, so I have respect for him and his career.

“But I can only speak about Rob – and he’s got everything.

“You can see the contribution he’s made since he’s been in our team in terms of clean sheets and saves. Our defensive record has been strong, and he’s played a part in that.

“I’m delighted with Rob and I think he will get better. I don’t think he’s at his maximum yet.”

