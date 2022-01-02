Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands protest in Amsterdam against lockdown measures despite ban

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 1:55 pm
A sign reads “Vrijheid” or “Freedom” as thousands of people protested in Amsterdam on Sunday (Peter Dejong/AP)
A sign reads "Vrijheid" or "Freedom" as thousands of people protested in Amsterdam on Sunday (Peter Dejong/AP)

Thousands of people in the capital of the Netherlands have defied a ban and gathered for a demonstration against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown measures, before police pushed them away from Amsterdam’s Museum Square.

The local government had outlawed the protest, saying police had indications some demonstrators might be planning to attend “prepared for violence”. The municipality later issued an emergency order for people to leave Museum Square, and riot police marched across the grass to clear the area, sending the demonstrators into nearby streets.

Before officers moved in, some participants unfurled a banner that read “Less repression, more care” near the Van Gogh Museum. A group of people in white overalls and masks held up signs, including one that read on one side: “It’s not about a virus, it’s about control” and on the other “Freedom”.

There was a heavy police presence in the square and in nearby streets. The municipality designated the area as a security risk region, giving police the authority to frisk people preventatively.

Virus Outbreak Netherlands Protest
Police clashed with demonstrators (Peter Dejong/AP)

The demonstration took place on the same day Dutch police said they would take action to protest against the increasing demands of their work. Union representatives have said, however, that riot police would continue to work if necessary.

Coronavirus infection rates have been gradually decreasing for several weeks in the Netherlands, which reintroduced lockdown measures in November and tightened them further during the holiday season.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases edged slightly lower over the past week to 85.55 new cases per 100,000 people even as the Omicron mutation became the nation’s dominant variant.

Under the lockdown, all non-essential shops are closed along with bars, restaurants and venues such as museums, theatres and cinemas.

In November, a coronavirus demonstration erupted into violent rioting in Rotterdam and demonstrations in Museum Square have ended in confrontations between police and protesters who ignored orders to leave the area.

