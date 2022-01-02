Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: January 2, 2022, 10:23 pm
Enes Unal (left) celebrates after scoring the only goal in Getafe’s win over Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP).
Enes Unal (left) celebrates after scoring the only goal in Getafe's win over Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP).

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.

The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.

Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.

Their lead at the top remains at eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have played two games fewer, facing Cadiz away on Monday.

Barcelona moved up two spots to fifth following a 1-0 victory at Mallorca.

Having sent efforts against a post and then the crossbar in quick succession around the half-hour mark, Luuk De Jong subsequently headed in what proved the winner with a minute of normal time to go before the break.

Barca – missing a host of players due to injury and coronavirus – sealed the three points after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a late save to deny Jaume Costa.

Xavi’s side are a point behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier rose to fourth with a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Angel Correa notched a brace at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring in the 28th and 53rd minutes, as Atletico ended their four-match losing streak and pushed Rayo – now sixth – out of the Champions League places.

A point separates Diego Simeone’s team and third-placed Real Betis, who are five behind Sevilla.

Los Verdiblancos lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo. There was a double for Iago Aspas in that match to take him to 10 goals for the season, scoring a penalty in the 36th minute and adding another finish in first-half stoppage time.

Real Sociedad, down to seventh, were held to a 1-1 draw at third-bottom Alaves after Adnan Januzaj’s early opener for the away side was cancelled out by Joselu’s spot-kick just before the hour.

Seventeenth-placed Elche, who have the same amount of points as Alaves, hung on to draw 0-0 at home with Granada after having Diego Gonzalez sent off two minutes into the second half.

