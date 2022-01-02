LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.

The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.

Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.

Their lead at the top remains at eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have played two games fewer, facing Cadiz away on Monday.

Barcelona moved up two spots to fifth following a 1-0 victory at Mallorca.

Having sent efforts against a post and then the crossbar in quick succession around the half-hour mark, Luuk De Jong subsequently headed in what proved the winner with a minute of normal time to go before the break.

Barca – missing a host of players due to injury and coronavirus – sealed the three points after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a late save to deny Jaume Costa.

Xavi’s side are a point behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier rose to fourth with a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano.

Angel Correa notched a brace at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring in the 28th and 53rd minutes, as Atletico ended their four-match losing streak and pushed Rayo – now sixth – out of the Champions League places.

A point separates Diego Simeone’s team and third-placed Real Betis, who are five behind Sevilla.

Starting the year the Ángel Correa way 🕺 pic.twitter.com/hWAlFhau9x — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 2, 2022

Los Verdiblancos lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo. There was a double for Iago Aspas in that match to take him to 10 goals for the season, scoring a penalty in the 36th minute and adding another finish in first-half stoppage time.

Real Sociedad, down to seventh, were held to a 1-1 draw at third-bottom Alaves after Adnan Januzaj’s early opener for the away side was cancelled out by Joselu’s spot-kick just before the hour.

Seventeenth-placed Elche, who have the same amount of points as Alaves, hung on to draw 0-0 at home with Granada after having Diego Gonzalez sent off two minutes into the second half.