Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Watford hit back after Senegal accuse club of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 6:05 pm
Watford’s Ismaila Sarr (left) and Emmanuel Dennis (Tess Derry/PA)
Watford’s Ismaila Sarr (left) and Emmanuel Dennis (Tess Derry/PA)

Watford are embroiled in a second Africa Cup of Nations row – this time with Senegal over the availability of Ismaila Sarr.

Senegal have accused the Premier League club of refusing to release the injured winger for the tournament.

It comes after Nigeria suggested Watford were “baring fangs” after the club objected to top goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis being named in their squad. It has since been confirmed that Dennis will not be taking part.

The latest incident involves Sarr, who has been out since November 20 after suffering a knee ligament injury in the 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Watford do not expect Sarr to be fit again until next month but he was named in Senegal’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

However, the Senegal football federation released a statement saying the Hornets had “blocked” the 23-year-old from joining up with the national team, adding Sarr had “expressed his desire” to do so.

A statement from Watford in reply, read: “Ismaila Sarr suffered a knee ligament injury on November 20 in the match against Manchester United and has not been fit to play for Watford FC since that date.

“In early December, the club wrote to the Senegal Football Federation outlining the clinical diagnosis of Ismaila’s injury and immediately followed that up by supplying the MRI scans detailing the extent of the injury.

“After further consultation with medical experts, we informed the Federation of Ismaila’s rehabilitation process and likely timeframe of recovery.

“Within the past 10 days, the club has reiterated to the Senegal Football Federation the player’s current medical status and recovery schedule.

“The Hornets have have also invited the Senegal Football Federation to instruct their own independent surgeon to confirm the diagnosis and rehabilitation period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal