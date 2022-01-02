Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Souness: ‘Totally disrespectful’ Lukaku must apologise for ‘damaging statement’

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 9:17 pm
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has fallen foul of manager Thomas Tuchel (Adam Davy/PA)
Graeme Souness believes Romelu Lukaku must apologise for his “ridiculous and damaging statement” before being brought back into the Chelsea fold.

The £98million striker was dropped by manager Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday after voicing his frustration at the club in an interview which was released earlier in the week.

Lukaku, who rejoined the club from Inter Milan last summer, said he was “not happy” with the role he has been playing of late and added he would like to return to the Italian club in the future.

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness believes Romelu Lukaku needs to apologise
Souness, the former Rangers, Liverpool and Newcastle manager, thinks Tuchel made the right call.

The Scot, working as a pundit for Sky Sports, said: “We’re trying to understand how a player could get his head where it has been to come out with such a ridiculous and damaging statement.

“I think he has come back (from injury), he’s not gone straight into the team, (there is) enormous disappointment attached to that and he has come out with the nonsense he has come out with, which is totally disrespectful.

“He’s 29 years old (actually 28), he’s not 19. He should have known better that this statement damages the football club enormously.

“It is like walking into the dressing room and saying to the other 25 guys, ‘I don’t want to be with you anymore’. I know what I’d be like, ‘if you don’t fancy it here, there’s the… door, and on you go.

“He has got to hold his hand up and say it wasn’t the right place, ‘I made a mistake, I apologise unreservedly’.

“He has lit a fire, a fire that only he can put out. The solution has to come from him. He can’t be expected to be welcomed back into the fold if he is unrepentant.

“He has got to find a way of saying, ‘Sorry I’ve got it wrong’.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink feels Lukaku can be welcomed back into the side
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the former Chelsea forward, feels the issues can be ironed out.

The Dutchman said: “I think there has to be a way back because he is an asset at the club. They have spent money and I don’t see somebody now giving that same money back.

“It is an investment and you have to find a way back with Lukaku, but he has to understand these are the terms, this is the way forward.

“Yes, you have come in as the main striker but you have to show you are the main striker and be in line with all the others who are part of the team.”

